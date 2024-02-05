Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $182.58

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.58 and last traded at $182.21, with a volume of 1032904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Progressive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

