Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.97

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.97 and last traded at $68.39, with a volume of 476293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Natera Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,243 shares of company stock worth $42,216,052 in the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Natera by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 55.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after buying an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after buying an additional 103,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

