Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,104,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 22.2% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 11.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 176,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.40. 3,702,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,221,278. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $174.39. The firm has a market cap of $287.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

