Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLB. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $697.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.55. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 37.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after buying an additional 2,173,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 44.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after buying an additional 568,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 167.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 565,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 108.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after buying an additional 464,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

