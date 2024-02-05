Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Raised to $41.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.59% from the stock’s current price.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $22.83. 988,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,893. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 135,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

