Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Altus Power

Altus Power Stock Down 3.6 %

AMPS traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 945,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $849.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In related news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,560.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Altus Power news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,654,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,834,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,560.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altus Power by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,217.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.