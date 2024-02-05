D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 6,791 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,094. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average is $152.31.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

