Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,697 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 672,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,342. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

