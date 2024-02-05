Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $33.26 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $33,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.39. 2,295,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,793. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

