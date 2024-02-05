Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $59,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,604,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,336. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.