Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Trading Up 3.2%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.29. 89,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 245,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRML shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $724.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.42.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $67,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 729,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,398,197.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,335,270 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000. Tourmaline Bio accounts for about 4.9% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Tourmaline Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

