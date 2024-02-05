Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS NUEM traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,886 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.