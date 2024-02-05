Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 44,284 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,203,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.60% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $95,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,966. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

