Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,105 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 55,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 147.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 369,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,005. The company has a market cap of $319.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.43. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

