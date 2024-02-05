iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,443,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,561 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.70. 136,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

