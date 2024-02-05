B. Riley Increases TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $29.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.29% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

TGTX stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.16. 5,729,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,875. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

