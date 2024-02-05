iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 6.3% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $176.34.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.