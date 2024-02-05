Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,911 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,647. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

