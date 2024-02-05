Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,466. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $173.13. The stock has a market cap of $309.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average is $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

