Stiles Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

ABBV traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,876. The stock has a market cap of $309.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $173.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

