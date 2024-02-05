Payden & Rygel Investment Group Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.48.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

