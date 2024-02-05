Payden & Rygel Investment Group Purchases Shares of 36,890 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $452.15. 645,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,879. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $457.46. The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.57.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

