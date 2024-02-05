Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464,618 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.46% of Coca-Cola worth $3,501,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,340,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,925,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

