Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,635,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,908 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 1.46% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $681,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

