Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,391,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 5.89% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $112,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,221. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

