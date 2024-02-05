iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,358,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $387,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after acquiring an additional 655,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,955,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,884,000 after acquiring an additional 860,233 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,307. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

