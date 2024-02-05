Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,568. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

