Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,240,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,193 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 38.34% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $467,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 202,700.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9,473.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. 349,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,726. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

