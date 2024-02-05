Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.73% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $314,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,011. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
