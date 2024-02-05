Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after buying an additional 245,555 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 565.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223,432 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 44.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 94,795 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,282,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,018,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.