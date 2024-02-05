Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,424 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $29,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

