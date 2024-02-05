Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $319,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,240,000 after buying an additional 135,041 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,082 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

CVE stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.80. 8,736,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,375,354. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

