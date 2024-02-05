Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 3,820 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 144,370 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 206,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. 101,667,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,797,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

