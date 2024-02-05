Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.75. 2,051,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,770. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

