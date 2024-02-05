Payden & Rygel Investment Group Acquires Shares of 66,010 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,817,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $12.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $462.50. 28,249,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,377,459. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average of $326.16.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.