Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.5% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 77.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,916,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,558,841,000 after buying an additional 3,892,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $12.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $462.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,793,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,132,008. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.32 and its 200-day moving average is $326.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

