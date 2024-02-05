Syscoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $84.83 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,360.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.06 or 0.00554899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00167510 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00019555 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 735,819,755 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

