Fusionist (ACE) Price Down 12% This Week

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for about $8.29 or 0.00019577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a total market cap of $182.19 million and $27.91 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 8.28249696 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $31,909,914.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

