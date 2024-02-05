Integris Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integris Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $451.73. 2,023,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,259. The stock has a market cap of $361.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $455.88.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

