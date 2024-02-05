Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507,066 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,056,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.42. 808,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,087. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

