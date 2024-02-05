Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $247.80. 1,486,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $249.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.93. The company has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

