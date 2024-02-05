Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

