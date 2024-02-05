Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.74. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $174.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

