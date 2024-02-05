Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,855 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.4% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 7.76% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $872,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,004,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,812. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

