Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,927 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,327 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $227.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,366. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.84. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

