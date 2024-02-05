Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 165.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,905. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $221.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

