Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,454 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Endeavor Group worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,166.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,855. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EDR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. 2,209,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,542. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. Equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

