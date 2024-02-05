Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,204 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after buying an additional 1,980,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,898,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $155,943,000 after buying an additional 1,780,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.71. 10,181,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,507,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

