Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 673,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,494 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $17,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 164,225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 77.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 172,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 77,041 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $29.67. 559,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,953. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

