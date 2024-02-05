Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 42,160 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $21,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WD. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

WD traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $93.30. 145,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,220. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.21%.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $1,959,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,765,868.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,700. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

